KeyCorp Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Middleby Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MIDD opened at $152.48 on Friday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $180.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.23.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

