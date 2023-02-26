Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. The stock traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 87407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

