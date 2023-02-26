Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.21, but opened at $18.97. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 6,056 shares trading hands.
The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
