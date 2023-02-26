Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.21, but opened at $18.97. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 6,056 shares trading hands.

The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Several research firms have recently commented on HEP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.