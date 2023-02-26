N-able (NYSE:NABL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. N-able traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 74811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of N-able by 41.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of N-able by 15.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in N-able by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in N-able by 53.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 239,546 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

N-able Price Performance

About N-able

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 136.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

