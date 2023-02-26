Oppenheimer Weighs in on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $123.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

