DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,544 shares of company stock valued at $648,339 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after buying an additional 1,543,900 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

