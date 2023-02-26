Analyzing Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Missfresh has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and Rent the Runway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $1.09 billion 0.01 -$604.11 million N/A N/A Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.09 -$211.80 million ($2.38) -1.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rent the Runway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Missfresh.

12.7% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Missfresh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway -53.24% -649.61% -36.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Missfresh and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 0 0 N/A Rent the Runway 0 4 8 0 2.67

Rent the Runway has a consensus price target of $6.55, indicating a potential upside of 91.52%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Missfresh.

Summary

Rent the Runway beats Missfresh on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks. It also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

