Head to Head Analysis: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Tau Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 180.42 -$303.66 million ($1.47) -0.87 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Alpha Tau Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,027.10% -100.75% -74.13% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -49.72% -33.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 0 0 1.80 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 468.06%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.