Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electromed and Positron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Electromed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electromed presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.89%. Given Electromed’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than Positron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.0% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Electromed and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.76% 6.05% 5.15% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electromed and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $41.66 million 2.70 $2.31 million $0.23 57.39 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Summary

Electromed beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.

About Positron

(Get Rating)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.