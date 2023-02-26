BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

