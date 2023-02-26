Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 478.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -23.81%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

