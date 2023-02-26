Financial Contrast: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) vs. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Core Scientific and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 Playtika 0 8 1 0 2.11

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 2,005.70%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $15.81, suggesting a potential upside of 68.71%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Playtika.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Core Scientific and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.39 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.58 billion 1.31 $308.50 million $0.71 13.20

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% Playtika 11.02% -130.35% 9.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Playtika on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

