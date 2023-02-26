StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXSGet Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADXS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Advaxis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.