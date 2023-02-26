Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHCGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Earnings History for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

