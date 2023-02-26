Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Acadia Healthcare

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

