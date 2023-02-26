Vimeo (VMEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vimeo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.62 on Friday. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $602.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
