Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copa will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Copa by 44.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Copa by 4,692.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Copa by 15.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 131,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.