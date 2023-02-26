Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.
Copa Stock Performance
NYSE CPA opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Copa by 44.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Copa by 4,692.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Copa by 15.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 131,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.