Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $30.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

