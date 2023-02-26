Analysts Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) PT at $53.00

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAH. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 56.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE SAH opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

