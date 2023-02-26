ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $14.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

