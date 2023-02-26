Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $1,307.33

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,307.33.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
