Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $1,307.33

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,307.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

