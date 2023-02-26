PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $91.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. PDD has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that PDD will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in PDD by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

