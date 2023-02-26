Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $94.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after buying an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.