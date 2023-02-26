Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $52.75

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also

