Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $52.75

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ RCKT opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
