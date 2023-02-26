NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NI stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after buying an additional 760,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,399 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NiSource by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 695,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

