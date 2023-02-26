Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target at $5,468.00

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,468.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

IKTSY opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

