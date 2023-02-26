Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $41.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

