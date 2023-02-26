Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $18.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

PHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 2.9 %

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Shares of PHG stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.