Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Price Performance

GEL stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.00 and a beta of 2.23. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.