Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.43 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
