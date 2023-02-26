Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.43 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

