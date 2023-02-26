NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.34. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

