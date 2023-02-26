Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

