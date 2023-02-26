S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of SANW stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.21. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
