Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVGGet Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

