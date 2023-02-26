Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.3 %
HMY stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
See Also
