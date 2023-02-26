Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

HMY stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 115,997 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 141,051 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.