LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush dropped their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Down 1.1 %

LC stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,984 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79,573 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.