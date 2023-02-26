Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of CPSI opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth $2,417,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

