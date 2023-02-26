StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.