Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

