Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.95.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
