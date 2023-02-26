Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Compugen Price Performance
Compugen stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compugen (CGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.