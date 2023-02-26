Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen Price Performance

Compugen stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Compugen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Compugen by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.