Global Partners (GLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GLP opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32. Global Partners has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $39.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.19%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

