Global Partners (GLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GLP opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32. Global Partners has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $39.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.19%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
