Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of HSII stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.