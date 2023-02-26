Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HSII stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

