FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $12.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.02. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RY. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.61.

RY opened at C$137.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.56. The company has a market cap of C$189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$144.15.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.74%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

