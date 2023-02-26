Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Altimmune in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Altimmune Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $588.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 72.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 71,582 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $5,555,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.