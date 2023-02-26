HC Wainwright Comments on BiomX Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BiomX in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BiomX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHGE. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BiomX in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

BiomX Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PHGE opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BiomX by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183,091 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX



BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

