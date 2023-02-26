FY2025 Earnings Estimate for SSR Mining Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $326,984. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.