Brokers Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

EQX opened at $3.44 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

