Brokers Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $124.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

