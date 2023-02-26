Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $11.06 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the retailer will earn $11.06 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Target Stock Performance

Target Dividend Announcement

Shares of TGT opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average of $161.27. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.