Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hostess Brands, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hostess Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

TWNK opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,544,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,500,000 after purchasing an additional 924,321 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.